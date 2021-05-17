Protestors demand inquiry into 'mysterious' death of young girl in Baramulla

Scores of woman in old town Baramulla staged a massive protest on Monday demanding impartial enquiry in the death of a girl who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented accommodation at Chesti colony Baramulla, a week back.

Demanding justice for the family, the protesting woman said that the girl has been ‘murdered’ and impression is being given that deceased had committed suicide.

“The circumstances under which girl was spotted dead, reflects that it is not a case of suicide but murder. We are shocked that even after the circumstantial evidence showing it a murder case, none has been arrested so far,” said protesting woman, while chanting slogans seeking justice for the bereaved family.

Mariya, 19, was found dead at her rented accommodation at Chesti colony in old town Baramulla on May 11. The deceased girl had already lost her mother few years back and was living with her father and brothers at the rented accommodation. The family was planning to construct a house and had purchased a piece of land few years back.

As per family members, on the fateful day, the girl was alone in the rented accommodation as her father and brothers had left for work. The protesting relatives said that the deceased girls hair was found scattered at the room, which hinted some sort of struggle and resistance before the death.

“The deceased girl was spotted hanging, however, her hair was scattered in the room. Besides part of her clothes were wet, which shows it is not simply a suicide case, but a murder,” said aggravating woman.

Demanding immediate arrest of the persons involved in the alleged murder of the girl, the protesters said that deceased belongs to a poor family and is already a single orphan.

Meanwhile, Baramulla police said that they are working on all possible angles in the case and will show no laxity in solving the case on fast track.

“The autopsy of the deceased girl has been conducted at Government Medical College Baramulla. We have already initiated investigation in the case and are working on all possible angles,” said Syed Gazanfar, Station House Officer, Baramulla police station.