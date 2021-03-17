Protests against Rizvi's move continue in Sopore

Traders Federation Sopore staged a protest against the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi’s blasphemous act at Sopore Chowk on Wednesday.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protestors gathered in the form of a procession at Sopore Chowk and marched through various areas of the town.

Addressing protestors, Traders Federation Sopore Vice President Muhammad Shafi Changal and Aima Masajid Sopore President Mufti Tanveer said that Rizvi’s move had hurt the feelings of the Muslims and stressed that the insult against the dignity of the Holy Quran would not be tolerated under any circumstance.

“The Holy Quran has taught humanity peace but devilish people like Rizvi are always trying to harm peace and order by misrepresenting this message of peace and humanity for their own petty interests. This will not be allowed under any circumstances,” they said.