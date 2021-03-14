Protests continue against Rizvi's blasphemous move

Protest demonstrations continued on Sunday across Kashmir against the blasphemous move by former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi.

A protest was held in north Kashmir’s Sopore town over the anti-Quran statement made by Rizvi.

Scores of people under the banner of Masajid Aima staged a protest against the anti-Quran statement of Rizvi.

Rizvi had on Thursday moved the Supreme Court with a Public Interest Litigation asking for deletion of 26 verses of the Holy Quran.

The protesters demanded that Rizvi should be arrested and hanged immediately.

Holding placards, the protestors raised slogans and marched from Iqbal Market to Sopore Chowk in a procession.

Speaking on the occasion, Masajid Aima Sopore President Mufti Tanveer Ahmad said that any statement or action against the dignity of the Holy Quran that hurts the feelings of the Muslims would not be tolerated.

He said that Islam had always taught peace to the humanity but some “satanic people” like Rizvi always try to harm peace and create disorder by misrepresenting the message of peace and humanity for their own petty interests.

The protestors brought out a rally from Masjid Sharief Salmanabad Iqbal Market to Sopore Chowk in which people from different walks of life participated and dispersed peacefully from Sopore Chowk.

Condemning Rizvi’s remarks, Mufti Maulana Sajad Hussain Nadvi Hafizullah of Jamia Islamia Riaz-e-Saliheen Botingo Sopore said appealed all the Muslim Ummah to not limit the Holy Quran to recitation and reward, but also to translate, interpret and implement it as a way of life.

Meanwhile, the J&K unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest demonstration in Srinagar and Banihal against Rizvi’s blasphemous move.

J&K BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur led a protest demonstration against Rizvi along with fellow party men at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

The protesting BJP workers burnt Rizvi’s posters against the blasphemous move and demanded a strict action against him.

In Banihal town of Ramban district, a similar protest against Rizvi was led by BJP leader Mohammad Saleem Bhat, who was joined by a number of shopkeepers and locals.

Demanding strict action against Rizvi, the protesters raised slogans against him and also burnt his effigy following which they dispersed peacefully.

A large contingent of Police was deployed in Banihal town.

Similar protests were staged in Gool and Chanderkoot areas of Rambam district on Saturday.

Expressing anguish over Rizvi’s move, J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir condemned the blasphemous act.

Mir said that the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board had hurt the sentiments of the Muslims across the world and should be punished under the law.

Terming Rizvi a great threat to peace and harmony, he urged the Supreme Court to dismiss Rizvi’s petition ad order initiating strict action against him for his sacrilegious utterances against the Holy Quran.

All Kashmir Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee also condemned the blasphemous remarks of Rizvi and demanded action against him.

The committee announced that as a mark of protest, people in Srinagar downtown would keep lights in shops and houses off from 6 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday.

Condemning Rizvi’s action, Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said such persons were the real enemies of peace.

He said the act of the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board was aimed to create a wedge in the social fabric.

(With inputs by Ghulam Muhammad from Sopore Mohammad Taskeen from Banihal)