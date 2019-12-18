Kashmir
Abid Bashir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 18, 2019, 1:21 PM

Protests in Islamia College Srinagar over Citizenship law

Abid Bashir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 18, 2019, 1:21 PM

Students of Islamia College Tuesday staged a protest in the college campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).  The students raised slogans against the CAA and demanded its rollback.

A senior police official said, “At around 12 noon, a group of protesting students resorted to stone pelting.”

Trending News
If I wanted Finance Ministry, Jaitley would not have been there: Yashwant Sinha

Post August 5, Kashmiris fear demographic change: CCG

Revive pristine glory of Sonamarg: HC

HC directs ACB to investigate former PDP minister

SDRF declares Nov, Dec snowfall as 'Natural Disaster'

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Haseeb Mughal said, “We used very mild force against the protesting students, locked the entrance of the college and informed its administration to ensure students don’t resort to stone pelting anymore.”

“The college administration succeeded to some extent but some students continued to pelt security forces with stones,” he added. Three scribes – Hakeem Irfan of Economic Times, Azaan Javaid, Correspondent The Print and Anees Zargar, Bureau Chief News Click – were allegedly thrashed by the policemen outside Islamia College. The journalists were covering the protests.

The SSP said there was no intention to beat any journalist. “The fact is that they got mixed up with the stone pelters, making it difficult for us to identity them,” he said.

Latest News

One dead, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Ramban

SC dismisses convict's review plea in Nirbhaya case

College teachers decry delay in restoration of PhD increment

If I wanted Finance Ministry, Jaitley would not have been there: Yashwant Sinha

Post August 5, Kashmiris fear demographic change: CCG

“Let the aggrieved journalists approach me with a formal complaint. We will order an inquiry and if any misconduct is found, action will definitely follow,” the SSP added.

Tagged in ,
Related News