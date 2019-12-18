Protests in Islamia College Srinagar over Citizenship law

Students of Islamia College Tuesday staged a protest in the college campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The students raised slogans against the CAA and demanded its rollback.

A senior police official said, “At around 12 noon, a group of protesting students resorted to stone pelting.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Haseeb Mughal said, “We used very mild force against the protesting students, locked the entrance of the college and informed its administration to ensure students don’t resort to stone pelting anymore.”

“The college administration succeeded to some extent but some students continued to pelt security forces with stones,” he added. Three scribes – Hakeem Irfan of Economic Times, Azaan Javaid, Correspondent The Print and Anees Zargar, Bureau Chief News Click – were allegedly thrashed by the policemen outside Islamia College. The journalists were covering the protests.

The SSP said there was no intention to beat any journalist. “The fact is that they got mixed up with the stone pelters, making it difficult for us to identity them,” he said.

“Let the aggrieved journalists approach me with a formal complaint. We will order an inquiry and if any misconduct is found, action will definitely follow,” the SSP added.