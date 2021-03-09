Protocol given to DDCs disappointing, humiliating: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone Tuesday said that the protocols given to the District Development Council chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members were disappointing and humiliation for them.

In a tweet, Sajad said that democracy would never be facilitated by the bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir because they see elected members as a threat to them. “DDC protocol powers disappointment – humiliation. Problem is the new stakeholder created by the union Govt post August 5- BUREAUCRAT Ever powerful. He/she will never facilitate democracy. will c anybody elected by people as a threat. This is simple analysis. And no rocket science (sic),” Lone tweeted.