Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 1:20 AM

Protocol given to DDCs disappointing, humiliating: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone Tuesday said that the protocols given to the District Development Council chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members were disappointing and humiliation for them.

In a tweet, Sajad said that democracy would never be facilitated by the bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir because they see elected members as a threat to them. “DDC protocol powers disappointment – humiliation. Problem is the new stakeholder created by the union Govt post August 5- BUREAUCRAT Ever powerful. He/she will never facilitate democracy. will c anybody elected by people as a threat. This is simple analysis. And no rocket science (sic),” Lone tweeted.

