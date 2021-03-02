Provide basic amenities to people: Apni Party to Govt

Apni Party Tuesday urged the government to provide basic amenities to the people.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a public gathering at Chanoori in Sumb area of Samba district, Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir urged the government to provide basic amenities in the Kandi belt of Samba district.

“The previous government failed to develop the Kandi belt of Jammu plains. The kandi belt of Samba lacks proper infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water and electricity supply,” he said.

The Apni Party statement also quoted the party’s vice president Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali as demanding early assembly elections and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that addressing a public meeting at Targani village in Budhal, Ali said that there was no representation to the people of J&K in the government which works without taking into confidence the public representatives.

The statement said the a delegation of Apni Party delegation under the leadership of party’s provincial president Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir visited Khonmoh and held interaction with the locals who apprised the delegation about the deplorable conditions of the roads in the area and shortage of safe drinking water supply.

Addressing the locals, Mir pledged that his party was committed to the welfare of the common people and would strictly follow the public outreach programme in order to listen and redress their grievances.

The statement said a meeting of the party workers from district Ganderbal was also held at the party’s Srinagar office.

Addressing the convention, Mir said, “Apni Party does not believe in emotive sloganeering; instead we focus on realistic issues that affect day-to-day lives of the common people. People have suffered for long now. It’s time to give peace and progress a chance.”

The statement said that expressing concern over the continuing deadlock over the fixation of mutton prices in Kashmir, Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir urged the J&K government to take all stakeholders into confidence for a speedy resolution of the mutton crisis.

Interacting with a delegation of mutton dealers who had called on him at the party’s Srinagar office, Mir regretted the failure of the administration to break the ice over the fixation of mutton prices.

He said that the impasse over mutton rates had created immense inconvenience to the consumers and the condition of mutton-dealers remained equally deplorable.