Provide citizenship, travel documents to Pakistani women married to Kashmiris: Tarigami

CPI(M) State Secretary Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami Saturday said demanded citizenship and travel documents to the Pakistani women who had been married to Kashmiris who went to Pakistan after an armed conflict broke out in the region in 1989 but returned to Kashmir to live a peaceful life.

A statement of CPI(M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that a few hundred such women living in Kashmir now should be given the citizenship and travel documents as their families had returned to Kashmir under a rehabilitation policy under the Omar Abdullah-led government in 2010.

He said these women were living a miserable life as they and their children could neither go back nor stay with their rights in Kashmir.