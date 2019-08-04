Provide medical aid to Yasin Malik: Geelani

Also Read | Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Sunday asked New Delhi to ensure that incarcerated Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front’s chief, Yain Malik, is provided adequate treatment in Tihar jail.

Expressing concern over Malik’s deteriorating health, as claimed by his family, Geelani said in a statement, “Whenever somebody is jailed, it is the responsibility of authorities to ensure his safety. And when a person is already suffering from various ailments, he should be provided timely medical care.”

He added, “Mailk is suffering from heart and kidney ailments and needs regular medical care. If the authorities are not able to provide medical aid to him, they should release him so that we take care of him ourselves.”

Talking about the prevailing situation in the Valley, the Hurriyat (G) chairman said, “We all need to unite and fight it out collectively with brotherhood.”