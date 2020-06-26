Provide nutritious food at ICDS centers : DC Budgam

District Commissioner (DC), Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza on Friday urged the concerned for making sincere efforts in providing nutritious food at ICDS centers.

The DC expressed these views at a meeting held to discuss modalities and issues under Poshan Abhiyan Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said, “It shall be our cumulative endeavor and desire to supply nutritious food at ICDS centers.”

He directed all concerned to formulate action plan within next three days and ensure that plan is implemented effectively and efficiently.

Meanwhile DC urged all departments to come forward and contribute in making Poshan Abhiyan a success in the district.

The DC added that in this regard department of ICDS, Health, RDD, Education, PHE, Municipality, FCS&CA and Social Welfare shall act at one focal point to achieve the aim and targets enshrined under the scheme.

The DC further directed ICDS authorities to keep close liaison with FCS&CA department while procuring supplies. He also said that the priority shall be to provide nutritious and healthy food items to grow healthy physic of the child and lactating mother.

While apprising the meeting about steps and initiatives taken under the Abhiyan, District Programme officer ICDS said, that steps like sensitization programme on nutrition for children and pregnant ladies is carried out in all anganwadi centers across the district.

He further added that all nutritious food items are served to the children through concerned centers.

He also said that due to prevailing condition arised because of COVID-19 pandemic, Dry Food is being delivered at the doorstep of the public.

The meeting was also attended by District Programme Officer ICDS Dr. Mohamad Ashraf, CPO, CMO, ACD, SDMs, DIO, DWSO, CDPOs, AD-FCS&CA, E.Os and other concerned officials.