Provide relief to families of two Kulgam kids dying of cold: Apni Party

Apni Party Chief Coordinator Abdul Majeed Padder Monday expressed grief over the death of two minor children belonging to a Bakerwal family who died in BrinalLammar area of Devsar, Kulgam due to intense cold.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that Padder raised alarm over the difficulties faced by such nomadic tribal communities who possess no comfortable shelter to protect their families in the prevailing harsh winter.

“The untimely death of these two kids is appallingly unfortunate and heart wrenching. I urge the administration to provide necessary aid to such families who are facing severe problems this winter due to extreme cold,” he said in the statement.

Padder urged the district administration Kulgam to disburse the ex gratia relief to the families of the deceased children.

He also called upon the divisional administration Kashmir to issue relevant advisories through all district level offices so that the vulnerable sections of the society were prevented from weather vagaries.