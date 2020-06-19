Provide underground bunkers to people in LoC villages: JKAP

Expressing concern over the loss of precious lives due to frequent skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Muhammad Hussain Jugwal on Friday demanded immediate construction of underground bunkers in order to save civilian lives in forward areas.

In a statement, Jugwal also demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the family of woman who lost her life in the cross LoC shelling in Bhatgraan village of Rampur sector of Uri.

“Also, those civilians who sustained severe injuries or suffered damages to their residential structures during the cross border firing should be given compensation,” he said.

Jugwal extended solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for speedy recovery of the people who sustained injuries during the shelling.

He said the bunkers have been found to be an effective response to the cross-LoC shelling as they ensure safe place for residents to save themselves during the shelling incidents.

“The residents of Uri sector have been the worst victims of skirmishes and hostilities along LoC.

Meanwhile, the party leader Muhammad Maqbool Bhat urged the administration of Kupwara district to pay attention towards the sufferings of people of Langate assembly segment who were craving for basic amenities.

In a separate statement, Bhat demanded immediate repair of damaged roads, supply of drinking water and electricity supply to the inhabitants of many villages which fall in Langate constituency.

“The lack of basic facilities like roads, water and electricity is giving a tough time to the inhabitants of dozens of villages who feel completely neglected by the government,” Bhat said.

He appealed Lieutenant Governor-led administration to give priority to rural areas of J&K especially villages of Kupwara where people are suffering for want of basic necessities.