The High Court Tuesday quashed the detention of two persons who were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Allowing their habeas corpus petitions, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the detention of Abdul Qadoos Rather of Kupwara and Riyaz Khaliq Parray of Baramulla.

The court directed the authorities to release them from preventive custody immediately unless required in other cases.

While Rather was booked under the PSA in November 2019, Parry was booked in February last year.