PSAJK, CCAK condole demise of educationist G N Parray

Private Schools’Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) and Coaching Centres Association of Kashmir (CCAK) have expressed their condolences on the demise of an eminent educationist Haji Ghulam Nabi Parray, chairman SSM Higher Secondary School Parray Pora.

The PSAJK termed the demise of G N Parray as a huge loss to the education sector. In the condolence meeting, the Association highlighted the work of G. N. Parray who was an ace educationist and a very popular personality among students and teachers alike.

Meanwhile Coaching Centres’ Association of Kashmir also paid glowing tributes to G N Parray and termed his demise as a shock to one and all. A condolence meeting was held where the speakers and others participated and recalled the exemplary work of Parray Saheb.

Both the associations expressed their sympathies with the bereaving family prayed to Allah for the blessings to the departed soul and courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

