PSAJK concerned over lack of proper healthcare system

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) Thursday “lambasted the administration over the failure to strengthen the healthcare system.”

In a statement, G N Var president PSAJK said, “Unfortunately our healthcare system is broken and this has resulted in increase in the number of deaths. The deaths due to COVID get highlighted, but the deaths due to other small ailments go unnoticed.”

“Those who have to visit hospitals are expressing their horror stories every day. It seems the system has crumbled and people have nowhere to go. Simple patients are being shown doors from multiple hospitals. People don’t know here to go,” said Var.

The Association called on the government to investigate the conduct of various doctors who have deserted their posts amidst this emergency. “COVID attendants and people in general are saying that entire system seems to be run by some brave heart junior doctors. At many places the senior doctors have simply abandoned their duties. They don’t bother to check on the patients,” alleged War.

Earlier, the Association expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of Chairman Elite Co-ed Higher Secondary School Ishber, Nishat Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and Chairman High Land School Pandan, Nowhatta Ab Ghaffar Shawl, mother of journalist Rameez Makhdoomi and mother of Dr Ab Hamid Wani, Dr Masarat Iqbal (BMO Bandipora) and Ab. Rashid Wani of Goshbugh Pattan.