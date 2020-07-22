PSAJK condoles demise

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Wednesday condoled the demise of Ghulam Mohammed Mir former chairman Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) and Mohammed Yousuf Bhat a distinguished teacher at Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI).

The Association in statement said that Ghulam Mohammed Mir had dedicated his life for educating the masses.

Meanwhile the Association also expressed its shock on the demise of distinguished teacher of BEI, Muhammad Yousuf Bhat popularly known as Bhat Sahib. Bhat Shaib left for heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest.