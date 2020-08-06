PSAJK condoles demise

Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has expressed condolence with Prof Altaf Hussain Gadoo, Sajad Ahmad Gadoo and other family members on the demise of their father Haji Ghulam Mohammad Gadoo.

In a statement issued here, PSAJK called the deceased as a noble and righteous person who was known for his humble and pious nature. Praying for Jannah to the departed soul, President Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) G N Var expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. While expressing solidarity with the grief-stricken family the members of the Association prayed to almighty to give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss and Jannnah to the departed soul.