PSAJK condoles demise

Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has expressed its condolence with Tariq Ahmad Baktoo, Chairman Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, and other family members on the demise of his mother.

In a statement the Association said, “the deceased was a noble and righteous soul and possessed a pious nature. Praying for Jannah to the departed soul, President Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir G N Var, General Secretary M Y Wani and other members expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.”

