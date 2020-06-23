PSAJK condoles demise of Chairman CWEI

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of educationist and Chairman, Children Welfare Education Institute (CWEI) Altaf Gowhar.

The Association held a condolence meeting wherein the participants remembered the life and work of Gowhar. President PSAJK, GN Var described Gowhar’s demise as a huge loss for the Association as well as the students.

“A polite and well mannered, Altaf Sahab was one of the pioneers who acted very hard to provide a viable platform to private school organisers in Kashmir. He was a committed and dedicated teacher, possessing every quality to lead and representative,” said Var. “We have lost a friend, colleague, and a close companion.”

Shabir Ahmad Mir, Vice President PSAJK said it was a personal loss for him as Gowhar was a close friend as well as a colleague.

M Y Wani General Secretary PSAJK termed Gowhar as a noble school teacher who was committed to providing quality education to students. Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman, Chairman Environment & Relief Council of PSAJK said Gowhar was a sincere educationist and a well wisher of students.

The participants reiterated that the Association stands firm besides the family of the departed soul at this hour of grief.