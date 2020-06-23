Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 12:56 AM

PSAJK condoles demise of Chairman CWEI

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 12:56 AM
Gk Photo

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of educationist and Chairman, Children Welfare Education Institute (CWEI) Altaf Gowhar.

The Association held a condolence meeting wherein the participants remembered the life and work of Gowhar. President PSAJK, GN Var described Gowhar’s demise as a huge loss for the Association as well as the students.

“A polite and well mannered, Altaf Sahab was one of the pioneers who acted very hard to provide a viable platform to private school organisers in Kashmir. He was a committed and dedicated teacher, possessing every quality to lead and representative,” said Var. “We have lost a friend, colleague, and a close companion.”

Shabir Ahmad Mir, Vice President PSAJK said it was a personal loss for him as Gowhar was a close friend as well as a colleague.

M Y Wani General Secretary PSAJK termed Gowhar as a noble school teacher who was committed to providing quality education to students. Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman, Chairman Environment & Relief Council of PSAJK said Gowhar was a sincere educationist and a well wisher of students.

The participants reiterated that the Association stands firm besides the family of the departed soul at this hour of grief.

