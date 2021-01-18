PSAJK condoles demise of Chairman Kashmir Model Academy

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has expressed its condolences over the demise of teacher, scholar and Chairman Kashmir Model Academy Dr Adil Masoodi.

In a statement the association said that a delegation of PSAJK led by its president G N Var visited the bereaved family to express their sympathies. The delegation comprised of Ab Majid Bhat, District Coordinator Srinagar, Tahir Hussain Wagay, Zonal President Batamaloo and other members.

Later on the Association held a condolence meeting wherein the participants remembered the life and work of Dr Adil. Var described Adil Masoodi’s demise as a huge loss for the Association as well as the students. “A polite, polished, well mannered, always smiling, Adil was a committed and dedicated teacher, master, manager, organiser possessing every quality to lead the educational mission of the family,” said Var. “We have lost a well wisher, colleague, and a close companion.”