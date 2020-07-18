PSAJK congratulates students for clearing CBSE exam with flying colours

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has extended its congratulations to the CBSE students of Kashmir who recently cleared their higher secondary examinations despite being in a lockdown for almost a year.

The Association said that the brilliant performance of students from Kashmir can be singularly attributed to their hard work and determination. “These students have been in a lockdown for almost a year but still they never let the situation affect their studies. They tried to make most out of it and used various means to compensate their academic loss,” said G N Var president PSAJK. “Be it private tuitions, limited online classes, help from teachers and seniors, they utilised every resource to be ready to compete in the examination.”

The Association also congratulated various students who have garnered admissions in various top-notch universities all around the world. “Our students have been selected and some have received 100 percent scholarship in some of the top universities of the world. Not only science, but the students have also been selected in law, International relations, human rights etc which is testimony to the fact that Kashmir is the hub of talent and given a small help they can do wonders,” said Var.