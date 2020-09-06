Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 7, 2020, 12:50 AM

PSAJK issues circular on admission process

UPDATED: September 7, 2020, 12:50 AM
Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) Sunday issued a circular directing all the private schools under its banner, not to charge any kind of admission/capitation fee for new admissions. In a statement the Association said the general admission season in Kashmir starts in October, however the KG class admission process commences from September/October.

“This is a crucial season for students and schools alike and we want the admission process to be smooth and in accordance with rules and regulations. This is also going to help a lot of parents and allow them to change schools in new admission sessions,” the statement said. The Association has impressed upon the parents seeking admission for their children in any private institution not to pay any admission/capitation fee in whatsoever form. In case of any violation, parents can approach the relevant authorities.

However, according to the Association, the annual charges shall have to be paid as per the facilities available with the institution. The annual charges shall vary from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the facilities offered by the institution.

