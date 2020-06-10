PSAJK, JKEC condole demise of Prof Nadeem

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) and Jammu Kashmir Education Council (JKEC) on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted academician and educationist, Prof NA Nadeem.

The bodies termed the demise of Prof Nadeem as a huge loss for academics and education sector of Kashmir. “Prof Nadeem was a teacher par excellence. His out of box solutions in education are well known which have helped many of his students,” said GN Var, President PSAJK.

JKEC termed the demise as a setback to evolving education sector in Kashmir. “Prof Nadeem had been working on a proposal to set up a world class private University in Kashmir. He had even proposed its name as International Integrated University, which would have become a game changer for education sector in Kashmir,” said a spokesperson of JKEC.