PSAJK pays tributes to educationist Mumtaz Ahmad Khan

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) Sunday paid tributes to Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, the founder of Al-Ameen Educational Society and Urdu daily newspaper Salar, who passed away in Bangaluru recently.

A statement of PSAJK issued here said that the association held an online condolence meeting in which the speakers highlighted the huge contribution of Khan towards uplifting Muslim society with the tool of education.

PSAJK President Ghulam Nabi Var said that when he met Khan, he would always stress on the need to impart quality education to students in Kashmir.

“Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taleem’, Khan ran 200 institutions under the banner of the Al-Ameen Educational Society.”