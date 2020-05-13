PSAJK welcome measure aimed to reform education sector

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) on Tuesday welcomed the measures announced by Principal Secretary (PS) School Education, Asgar Samoon for reforming education sector in J&K.

In a statement, the Association said the reforms were long overdue and they will definitely overcome the deficiencies in the sector.

“These steps will definitely take the education sector to new heights,” said the statement.

It said the department has also decided to give permanent registration to existing schools, which will give boost to local schools.

“The entire system was rigged to act against the local schools. But now revolutionary steps have been taken to promote local schools by doing away with red tapism,” said the statement.

Regarding school fee, the statement said, the schools and the government has already come to conclusion that entire school staff has to be paid the salary during the lockdown period and for this parents have been asked to deposit the tuition fee of their wards with respective schools.