PSC draws flak over 'ambiguous' recruitment notification of Cooperative posts

The J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) has drawn a flak over the ambiguous eligibility criteria set for the recruitment of candidates for 91 posts of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies in different categories of the Cooperative Department.

As per the JKPSC recruitment notification, the candidates with graduation degree preferably with higher diploma in Cooperation are eligible for the post.

Also, as per the defined scheme of examination, the selection would be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in their written exam as well as interview.

The written exam (MCQ Type) would be held for 75 points while the interview has a weightage of 25 points.

The aspirants, however, said the recruitment notification was ambiguous as JKPSC has not clearly defined the eligibility criteria.

“The eligibility criterion is graduation preferably with higher diploma in Cooperation. But it is not clearly defined that at what stage this diploma will be given preference which makes this criteria vague,” said Shahnaz Ahmad, an aspirant from Baramulla.

The aspirant said the PSC has not clearly defined how many times of the candidates would be shortlisted for interview after holding the MCQ type exams which they said would empower the interview board to decide the final selection.

Since the eligibility criterion is graduation, it is expected that over 50,000 candidates would apply for these posts to write the exams.

The aspirants said it was not in the interest of the aspirants that the interview board would majorly have the discretion to determine the final selection of the candidates.

“The interview board should have discretion of personality development but it should not be the case that only the interview will define the selection,” said Riyaz Ahmad, an aspirant from Sopore.

A top official meanwhile said it was against the principles and the government policy to empower the interview board to determine the selection process.

“The government has already given up this process wherein the interview board would decide the final selection. This was done to avoid any bias and ensure the transparency in the recruitment process,” he said.

Notably, the J&K Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) has also done away with the interview system and the recruitment of the candidates for all the posts is done on the basis of their performance in written exams.

“From past many years, the SSRB has made several recruitments in different departments and there are no complaints of bias or irregularity in the selection process,” the official said.

Another anxious aspirant said the Rule 31(ii) of J&K PSC (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021, inter alia, states that where the number of posts for recruitment exceeds 10 (as in present case), the number of candidates called for the interview should be restricted to three times the number of posts, subject to a minimum of 40.

“The Supreme Court in a judgment has also laid down that the marks allocated for the interview cannot exceed 15 percent when the selection process for any public recruitment comprises a written test and interview. So, it seems that the recruitment notification violates the SC judgment,” the aspirant said.

The aspirants while demanding revocation of the present notification said the allocation of marks for interview should be reduced to only 15 percent of the total allocation.

“That way it will streamline the selection process and will be in consonance with Supreme Court judgment as well,” he said.

Member Public Service Commission, Farooq Ahmad Lone said the candidates would be shortlisted for interview as per standing rule 31(ii) of J&K PSC (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021.

About the allocation of points for the interview he said the matter would be looked into.

“We will have to check it,” he said.