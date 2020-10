The phase 4th of B2V3 programme was today organised in 93 Panchayat Halqas of 05 CD Blocks viz Verinag, Shahabad, Hiller and Qazigund of Anantnag District. The visiting officers on the occasion interacted with BDC chair persons, PRI members, prominent citizens, members of Auqaf committees and youth.

They listened to the peoples grievances, demands and suggestions with regard to the development of villages including basic infrastructure and amenities.