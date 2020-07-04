Public grievance redressal camp held at Kulgam

A public redressal camp was held in Kulgam on Saturday under the DC KulgamShowkatAijazBhat.

During the camp people raised various issues which included repairing of roads, supply of safe drinking water, augmentation of power network and other issues of public importance. The people apprised the DC about the dilapidated condition of main road from Kulgam to Yaripora and demanded its repairing.

The DC was also informed that filtration plant of Badroo- Damidulla at water supply scheme shall be made functional to provide safe drinking water to the inhabitants of Yaripora. The DC assured all the genuine demands would be addressed at an earliest.