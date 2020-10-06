Public outreach event held at Achabal

District Administration Anantnag headed by DDC, K.K. Sidha and in presence of visiting officer also Director Libraries, Sheikh Arshid Ayoub, today conducted a public outreach programme at Kadpora Panchayat Halqa of Achabal Block.

The programme was attended by a large number of people, representatives of Auqaf, civil society members and the agriculture community. They apprised the DDC of various issues they are confronting with.

The DDC after giving patient hearing to their issues assured that the same shall be taken with the concerned authorities for their time bound redressal.

He asked the public to avail benefits under various welfare schemes like ISSS, Ladli Beti, Labour Card, Job Card, marriage assistance, Soil health card, and prosthetic aids for specially abled people, Ayushman Bharat Golden Card etc.