Public outreach programmes vital part of effective governance: Advisor Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that “conducting of public outreach programmes provides an important feedback for the government to tailor its interventions for the public good.”

The Advisor made these comments while interacting with several delegations and individuals during routine public outreach program at the Lieutenant Governor Grievance Cell, Church Lane Srinagar. Reiterating that bringing governance to the doorsteps of people is the core motive of the present administration, the Advisor said that it has established an efficient and effective grievance redress mechanism which is being monitored at different levels.

He said that grievance cell provides an opportunity for the government to know about the ground reality of the issues and grievances of the public and thus tailor its interventions accordingly. He said that public outreach programmes are an important part of effective governance and it takes every step to reach out to the people in their own districts who cannot come to Srinagar or Jammu for multiple reasons.

The Advisor said that the grievances registered by the people are being tracked and the follow-up action is being taken accordingly with the concerned authorities. He added that the reports are being shared with the public up to their satisfaction under rules.