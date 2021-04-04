Public representatives, Director NIT call on Lieutenant Governor

A 12 member delegation led by Chairman Block Development Council (BDC), Uri, Rafiq Ahmad Balot called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of issues and demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to welfare and development of Gujjar Community in the area.

Similarly, former MLA, Ganderbal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar met the Lt Governor and projected several developmental issues of Ganderbal area pertaining to timely completion of work on Pandach -Beehama Road widening approved under CRF, improvements in the roads leading to the Shri AmarnathJi Yatra, particularly the Zakura-Baltal axis, upgradation of schools and work on ongoing power projects in Ganderbal.

Later, Former Journalist and senior BJP leader, Khalid Jehangir also met the Lieutenant Governor and projected various developmental and other issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations assured that all the genuine demands would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on merit.

The UT Government is making committed efforts towards ensuring equitable development of all the sections and regions, and the results are visible on ground, he observed.

The Lt Governor urged them to continue their endeavours for promoting public welfare on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Director National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal called on the Lt Governor and briefed about the functioning of the College.

The Lt Governor asked the Director to take all requisite measures to nurture the students with professional excellence, besides making them ready to take on global challenges and serve the society with high human values.