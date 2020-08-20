Public transport to ply in Pulwama as per even-odd roster

As part of relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the district, public transport will ply as per even-odd roster, following COVID-19 related SOPs and guidelines in letter and spirit.

In an order issued here by district administration, the intra-district movement of individuals in private cars is allowed on production of valid movement passes with maximum of two persons besides the driver whereas maxi cabs and minibuses can carry passengers up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Public transport vehicles can ply as per even-odd roster as vehicles with odd registration numbers can ply on odd days of the month whereas those having even registration numbers can ply on even days of the month. Explicit directions have been issued that JKSRTC buses only will ply with up to 2/3rd seating capacity on Inter-district routes whereas up to 50 percent seating capacity for minibuses shall ply on Pulwama to Srinagar (return) and Tral to Srinagar (return).

As per order, concerned authorities have been authorised to take strict action against instances of non-compliance of instructions or violations of preventive guidelines and SOPs as issued to reduce spread of COVID-19.