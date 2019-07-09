PUF starts 3-day sit-in to seek tunnel for Karnah and Gurez

Volunteers of People’s United Front led by Er Rasheed started 3 day sit-in near Civil Secretariat Srinagar today to press for providing tunnel connectivity to Gurez and Karnah without further delay.

Er Rasheed while talking to reporters said that people of Karnah, Gurez and other border areas have a right to live with honor and dignity. “Karnah and Gurez need tunnel not LoC shelling, Bofors guns, arms and ammunitions. It is disgraceful that despite praising people of border areas every time and using their innocence and sincerity for national gains, New Delhi has not done much for them,” he added.

“Every year precious lives are lost and the areas remain cut off for months together in bad weathers. While people on the other side of the LoC have better roads and other basic amenities but unfortunately people from our side are living a miserable life. The Government must wake up and listen to the sufferings of people of Gurez and Karnah.”

Er Rasheed added that sit-in is aimed at not only asking Union government to take notice of miseries and misfortunes of people of border areas but let the entire people of J&K wake up and speak for people of Karnah and Gurez.

He appeal to Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up the issue with Union government for an early approval of the much needed tunnels at Nastachun Gali (Sadhna Top) and Razdhan top for Karnah and Gurez respectively.