Pul youth hurt in protests against garbage dumping

A boy was injured during a protest against the dumping of muck at a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A police official said the inhabitants of Wahibugh, some 6 kms from Pulwama town, protested against the Municipal Committee Pulwama for dumping the garbage in Pohnaad area of the village.

He said a group of protesters threw rocks over the police personnel escorting a garbage truck of the Municipality in the area.

The official said the police responded by firing tear smoke shells and pellets, causing injuries to a youth.

“He was shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment”, the official added. He identified the injured youth as Adil Yousuf, a resident of Wahibugh.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the Municipal authorities had been dumping the garbage in the area for past many weeks despite their strong objections.

“The garbage has caused a great threat to many fresh water springs dotting the area”, they said.

Many locals said the garbage had already invited stray dogs to the area causing hardship to them.

Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad said they were temporarily dumping the garbage at the present site. “We have already proposed another site in Malangpora village for the purpose,” he said.