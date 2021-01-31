Pulse polio immunisation drive held across Kashmir

The campaign for intensive pulse polio immunisation was Sunday held across all the districts of the Kashmir division to administer polio drops to the children in the age group of zero to five years to protect them from the disease.

At Anantnag, Deputy Commissioner, Anshu lGarg inaugurated the IPPI programme, 2021 at Maternity and Childcare Hospital Anantnag.

Garg started the campaign by administering oral anti-polio vaccine drops to the new born infants in presence of the CMO Dr Mukhtar Ahmad and Superintendent MCCH Anantnag.

CMO Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on the occasion informed the DC that 1,46,152 children would be administered pulse polio drops in the district.

He said that 650 pulse polio booths had been setup in the district, besides 14 transit booths had also been established for the effective and successful implementation of the programme.

The DC was further informed that the Health Department Anantnag had deployed 2730 workers which include 662 Anganwari workers, 53 education workers, 872 ASHAs and 898 health workers, besides 130 supervisors had also been deployed for proper monitoring of the campaign.

Garg directed the officers of the health department to ensure 100 percent coverage of the immunisation programme and also asked for door-to-door survey to leave no child uncovered under the pulse polio programme 2021.

At Budgam, DC Budgam Shabaz Ahmed Mirza inaugurated the pulse polio programme at Chief Medical Office by providing polio drops to zero age children.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Medical Officer Budgam Dr Tajamuul Hussain said that 1,07,761 children would be administered pulse polio drops in Budgam district.

He said that 2488 staff members including health workers, 653 ASHA workers, 637 ICDS workers besides 124 voluntaries had been deployed at 622 booths.

He said that 57 booths had been established in hard to reach areas.

At Baramulla, Acting Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Abdullah Saraaf kick-started the IPPI campaign by giving oral polio drops to a newly-born baby at GMC Baramulla.

Speaking on the occasion, ADDC emphasised for mobilising adequate resources and close coordination for the success of the campaign.

He said that timely availability of vaccine should be ensured particularly in remote and high-risk areas of the district.

On the occasion it was informed that about 1.64 lakh children falling in the age group of zero to five years would be immunised at 790 booths and 11 transit points established in the district.

About 3150 health workers had been deployed for the successful conduct of the immunization drive. Moreover, one mobile team had also been facilitated for the purpose.

The ADC also emphasised the importance of ensuring a mass media campaign and door-to-door visit to cover all the children under the programme.

At Bandipora, DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad inaugurated the IPPI programme by administering polio drops to a child at District Hospital Bandipora.

It was informed that about 62,000 children upto 5 years of age were administered vaccine at 349 IPPI centres established in the district including in the snow-bound Gurez valley.

Besides, mobile transit teams along with supervisory staff, teachers and Anganwadi workers were engaged for proper execution and monitoring of the immunisation process.

At Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal launched the IPPI programme at District Hospital Ganderbal in presence of Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, DHO, Medical Superintendent DH and other concerned officers.

Under the programme 48,013 children in the age group of zero to five years were administered vaccines at 232 booths vaccinations in the district to immunise them against the disease.

For the smooth conduct of program, 956 workers had been deployed including supervisors, health workers, ASHA workers, Anganwari workers besides volunteer workers to ensure no child was left out of the vaccination programme.

At Pulwama, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Pulwama Altaf Ahmad launched the IPPI campaign at the CMO’s office where he administered polio drops to the children in presence of the CMO and other district officers. Speaking on the occasion, the ADC instructed the concerned authorities to ensure vaccination of every child under five years of age and ensure no child was left uncovered under this programme.

During the pulse polio programme about 92,836 children would be provided oral polio drops at 471 polio booths in the district.

A total of 93 supervisors, 1884 health worker which include Anganwari workers, voluntary workers, ASHA workers besides eight mobile teams had been engaged to make the programme successful.

At Kupwara, DC Kupwara, Imam Din inaugurated the pulse polio immunisation programme at Sub District Hospital Kupwara during which he administered polio drops to an infant.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that 1,30,677 children would be immunised at 738 PPI centres set up across the district. Besides, 2952 employees had been deployed to implement the programme including 1289 staff members from the Health department, 954 Asha workers and 675 ICDS workers. It was also informed that 74 NGOs were taking part in the programme.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth conduction of programme throughout the district.

At Kulgam, DC Kulgam Showkat Aijaz Bhat launched the IPPI programme in the district by administering polio drops to several children at District Hospital Kulgam.

In district Kulgam, 87,290 children would be vaccinated at 508 booths established in five medical blocks by the health, Anganwadi and Asha workers.

Also 12 transit points had been established for smooth and hassle-free vaccination in the district.

At Shopian, Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse kick-started the immunization drive by giving polio drops to children at the Public Health Centre Tukroo, Shopian.

On the occasion, he was informed that as many as 233 pulse polio booths had been established besides three transit teams and one mobile team had been set up to vaccinate 39,414 children. It was informed that 948 health workers including Anganwari and ASHA workers had been deployed for the job.