Kashmir, Today's Paper
Pulwama: 26 persons fined for violation of lockdown order

Representational Photo
Police on Friday said it seized 26 vehicles for violating lockdown order in this district while 26 persons were fined for not wearing masks in public places.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Awantipora Tahir Saleem said the vehicles were seized in Awantipora and Pampore areas of the district for violation of the lockdown orders.

Besides, he said 26 persons were fined for not wearing masks and violating the orders and Rs 16,000 were realised as fine form the violators.

Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at different places in Pampore, Khrew, Awantipora and main town of Pulwama to take action against the violators.

