Pulwama craving for basic amenities: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Mir Samiullah on Tuesday urged the government to pay attention towards people of Pulwama who were suffering for want of basic amenities.

In a statement, Samiullah demanded immediate macadamisation and repair of Padgampora-Naina, Naina-Chakoora and Beighpora-Pulwama roads.

“Most of the roads in Pulwama are in extremely bad condition which has made the life of commuters and general public miserable,” he said.

He appealed the district administration to immediately start work on halted projects in the district.

Similarly, the JKAP leader said the residents of many villages falling in Pulwama Assembly segment were craving for electricity which remains curtailed for hours together every day.

“People in many areas like Padgampora and Beighpora don’t have access to safe drinking water and in some areas of this Assembly segment people are compelled to fetch water from the nearby nallahs,” he said.