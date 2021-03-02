Pulwama gets District Knowledge Centre

‘Our Commitment to build a Knowledge Society having a premise of learning and scientific temperament is unrelenting’ stated Deputy Commissioner Pulwama while inaugurating District Knowledge Center at Employment and Counseling center, here.

The DC said that such initiatives will be pivotal in engaging the youth in competing at various National and UT level examinations. He added that the Knowledge Center is equipped with hundreds of books and a digital library having access to lakhs of books.

He further said that education is the only empowering tool that changes lives of people besides having an enlightening effect throughout lives.

Later, the DC along with other officers released a book titled ‘The Mist’ authored by teenage author Sheikh Maharukh, besides he also felicitated another author Saima Jamaal

The event witnessed a series of cultural events during which artists from the Cultural wing of Department of Information and Public Relations participated. The cultural events were based on the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ and ‘Education’.

Meanwhile counters were installed where young students could register themselves for having daily access to library and study material.

In the last session on career counseling, experts enlightened on Civil service examination, smart study and online education.

It is pertinent to mention that the event was organised jointly by Department of Information and Public Relations, Department of Social welfare and Department of Labour besides Private partners like Freshcode Books and IBC Bookclub

The event witnessed the participation of all District officers, staff from ICDS, health and employment.