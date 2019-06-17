Pulwama IED blast a 'failed' attempt, caused 'few minor injuries': Defence spokesman

Army on Monday said that the IED explosion in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was a “failed attempt”, which caused “minor injuries” to few soldiers.

“A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a Vehicle Based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area Arihal in district Pulwama today evening,” said a defence spokesman.

“Troops all safe (sic). Few minor injuries,” he added while terming as “unfounded and baseless” the reports suggesting an attack on an army convoy.

However, reports said that nine soldiers were injured in the blast that took place at around 6 pm.

The injured army men were immediately rushed to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Three among the injured soldiers are stated to be serious, reported news agency GNS quoting its sources.

Local residents said that they heard a loud bang of the blast followed by firing, which triggered panic in the area.

Soon after the incident, additional reinforcements of the army, police and SOG rushed to the spot and launched a massive search operation to nab the attackers.