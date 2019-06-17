Pulwama IED blast: Six soldiers, two civilians injured, says police

Six soldiers and two civilians were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Arihal village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

“As per the reports received, in Arihal area of Pulwama, one mobile patrol vehicle of Army moving through the area suffered damages due to an explosion,” said a spokesman. “Area has been taken into cordon and search in the area is going on.”

Six army soldiers have sustained injuries in the incident and are stated to be stable, he said.

Two civilians also sustained injuries due to this explosion. They were evacuated to hospital by the soldiers and are undergoing treatment, added the spokesman.

Police has registered a case and is investigating the circumstances of this crime.