Pulwama IED Blast: Two soldiers die at army hospital

Two soldiers injured in an IED blast in Arihal village of dough Kashmir’s Pulwama district yesterday have succumbed at the army hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday, army said.

“Two soldiers, brought to the hospital with severe contusions / concussions, have succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in 92 Base Hospital,” said an army spokesman.

At least nine soldiers were injured after militants triggered an IED in Arihal last evening. However, police said that only six soldiers and two civilians were injured in the blast.