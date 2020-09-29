Pulwama: Teacher arrested for issuing threats to locals

Police on Tuesday said it arrested a private school teacher in Pulwama for threatening and intimidating locals.

A statement said police station Kakapora received a complaint from people of Gundipora, Kakapora that on September 10 posters purportedly on behalf of “Lashker-I-Islam” were found pasted in Gundipora area of Pulwama.

“The posters depicting threat message to some youth including few girls. The posters thereby created fear psychosis among general public especially those who have been given life threat,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No 69/2020) was registered in police station Kakapora and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, the statement said, the officers were able to identify the suspect involved in the commission of crime.

“He has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Dar of Gundibagh Kakapora. He has been arrested and shifted to police station,” said the statement.

It said during further investigation, the officers learnt that the accused person was having some personal enmity with some persons of the area and in order to defame them, he had prepared posters on the letter head of fake outfit and pasted them at public places.

“The accused is working as teacher in a private educational institute at Pampore,” said the statement.