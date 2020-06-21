Kashmir, Today's Paper
Pulwama: Tricycles distributed among specially-abled person

Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Raghav Langer Sunday distributed motorised tricycles to 21 specially-abled persons belonging to BPL category.

The distribution camp was organized by Social Welfare Department at Marakaz-e-Falah-e- Itfaal, Patalbagh Pulwama.

While interacting with media persons, the DDC complimented the department for organizing the camp. He said the tricycles will empower the people with special needs.

He said the mobility of the specially challenged people would be pivotal in earning sustainable livelihoods without inconvenience.

The DDC hailed functioning of the department and said it has worked tirelessly during the pandemic and provided pension to 40,239 pensioners in a time bound manner.

He also appreciated the efforts of the department in reaching out to the marginalised and downtrodden sections of the society during lockdown.

