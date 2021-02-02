Pulwama village gets road connectivity, residents overjoyed

Takya, a village about 5 km from the district headquarters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, has been connected with the road for the first time.

This has brought cheers on the faces of the residents as the village comprising 250 households was not even connected to the district headquarters until now.

Although work on the road was started 10 years ago, it could not be completed due to land disputes, an official said.

The village is situated around 2 km from the main road at Tenghada.

“We had no road connectivity till date and one of the reasons was land dispute and compensation to land owners,” locals said.

They said while the people elsewhere were getting modern facilities, they had been suffering immensely and craving for basic facilities like road connectivity.

“The students, children, elderly people and patients used to face hardships on a daily basis,” Bashir Ahmad, a local said. “Marriage proposals were rejected due to absence of a proper road to the village.”

Officials said that the road to the village was constructed under the PradhanMantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) and was the last unconnected village in Pulwama district.

The village was connected with the inauguration of a small bridge by Raghav Langer in presence of PMGSY officials.

The 2-km road was constructed with an expenditure of Rs 1.68 crore and would be macadamised by July 2021 end.