Pulwama youth goes missing from Gurgaon

A youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama village has gone missing from Gurgaon area of Haryana since November 27. The missing youth has been identified as 30-year-old Zahid Rasheed Dar, son of Abdul Rasheed of Braw Bandina, Pulwama. He was working for a private company in Gurgaon.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Zahid’s cousin, Jahangir Ahmad Dar said Zahid talked to his family before November 26 and since then his phone had been switched off. Zahid’s father has rushed to Gurgaon with a Police party to search for his missing son.

“His phone is switched off. We informed the police post Reshipora and then a Police team with his father went to Gurgaon on November 30 to search for him. We informed the local police there too and also highlighted about his going missing in the media there but nothing has happened so far,” Zahid said.