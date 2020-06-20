Pune-based NGO proposes 'world's biggest Books Village' at Mahjoor's birthplace

A Pune-based NGO has proposed to set-up “world’s biggest Books Village” at Mitrigam in Pulwama district, the birth place of legendary Kashmiri poet, Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor.

The NGO, Sarhad, which has been working to help Kashmiri students in Maharashtra, has proposed to develop the village in collaboration with J&K government.

The NGO has submitted a “letter of intent” to the divisional administration for approval. Conceived on the lines of “Hay-on-Wye project” in Wales UK, the Books Village project will have reading halls, libraries and other literature-related activities.

The Hay-on-Wye is a destination for bibliophiles in the United Kingdom, with two dozen bookshops, many selling specialist and second-hand books. it also hosts the world’s largest philosophy and music festival every year.

Founder-President Sarhad, Sanjay Nahar said they have published several translated literary works of Mahjoor in Marathi during the last two decades.

“It became an inspiration for us to propose setting up the Books Village. We had earlier submitted a proposal to J&K government to develop Athwatoo village in Bandipora as the Books Village which didn’t work out. Now we are keen to establish Mitrigam as the Books Village in order to make legacy of late Mahjoor more popular,” said Nahar. “This would enhance the culture and poetry of Kashmir and Kashmiri language.”

He said the NGO has distributed two lakh free-of-cost books with Marathi translation of Mahjoor’s poetry across Maharashtra.

“People in Maharashtra have appreciated Mahjoor which makes us hopeful that a Books Village in his native village will provide a boost to literary and rural tourism in Kashmir,” he said.

Nahar confirmed the NGO has sent the letter of intent to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole.

“We have approached many leading architects in Mumbai including Hafeez Contractor who had shown willingness to be a part of this project. The focus of the Books Village would be to generate local employment as once developed it would be thronged by literature lovers, artists and poets from across the world,” Nahar said.

He said they were looking for a village which is nestled in scenic beauty and has a community built around literature and books.

He said the proposed Books Village will be a place to host cultural events such as art shows, book readings and literary seminars. “It will be a place with large number of used books or antique books stores,” he said.