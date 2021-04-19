Punt gun seized from poacher at Wular Lake

A punt gun, a boat and contraband articles were seized from a poacher at Kehnusa area of Bandipora during a raid carried, an anti-poaching team of Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) and Forest Protection Force (FPF) said Monday.

Coordinator WUCMA Irfan Rasool said that on a tip off regarding the use of punt guns at Kehnusa for killing certain bird species, the anti-poaching team was deputed to carry out the raid.

He said that during the operation, a 12-feet long punt gun, a boat and live shells were seized from the spot.

The poacher has been identified as Ghulam Muhammad Sofi of Kehnusa Ghat Bandipora and an FIR was registered against him, Rasool said.

He said that a punt gun is a type of extremely large shotgun used in wetlands to shoot large numbers of waterfowl for commercial hunting.

Rasool said WUCMA and FPF have intensified their surveillance operations in and around Wular Lake to stop illegal hunting and provide protection to winged residents of the Wular Lake.