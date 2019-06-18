Purported pictures of three Pulwama youth brandishing weapons go viral on social media

The purported pictures of three youth missing from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have gone viral on social media in which the trio could be seen brandishing weapons and announcing their joining militant ranks.

The trio has been identified as Nazim Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar of Hakripora, Kakpora, Pulwama, Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yousuf Dar of Trichal, Pulwama and Rafiq Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Aziz Dar of Karnabal, Samboora Pulwama.

According to the purported pictures, code name of Nazim is Rehan Bhai, active from 17-16-2019 while code name of Irshad is Abu Usama, active since 01-06-2019 and code name of Rafiq is Abu Qasim, active since 01-06-2019.

Nazim, according to family sources is missing from last four days, Irshad and Rafiq are missing since last one month, reported news agency GNS. According to reports, the families of the trio has filed missing report in police station Kakapora.

A police officer told GNS that police has received information and complaints from their respective families about the trio having gone missing. Regarding their pictures on social media, the officer said: “We are ascertaining the authenticity of the pictures and are investigating it from all angles.”