Put domicile certificate on hold till outcome of Art 370 petition: Cong

J&K Congress on Sunday asked the government to put on hold the newly issued domicile certificate till the outcome of a petition challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Supreme Court.

In a statement, the party Vice President GN Monga said the government’s “unconstitutional decision” to scrap Articles 370 and 35A has been challenged in the apex court and the outcome of the petitions was awaited.

“Both the SO 1229 (E) Domicile law and SO 166 prescribing the procedure for grant of Domicile Certificate have been made in exercise of power under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, which is under challenge in a number of petitions before the Supreme Court,” Monga said, terming the Domicile rules against the wishes and interests of people of J&K.

“Issuing domicile certificates to non-locals and taking any decision over the issue which can have far-reaching consequences is morally and ethically wrong. The government must wait till the apex court decides on the petitions,” Monga said.