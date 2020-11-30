Pvt schools violating MHRD guidelines: J&K RTI Movement

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Raja Muzaffar Bhat Monday alleged that many private schools in J&K, particularly in Srinagar city and other towns were violating the Government of India (GoI) guidelines on virtual classes as students were made to go through at least five sessions daily which extends upto three hours.

A statement of J&K RTI Movement issued here quoted Bhat as saying that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had directed the schools not to hold such online classes beyond one and a half hours for younger students.

The RTI Movement also demanded that 4G internet network be restored across J&K as students, particularly from lower income groups were suffering and the career of thousands of students was at stake.