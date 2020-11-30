Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:02 AM

Pvt schools violating MHRD guidelines: J&K RTI Movement

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:02 AM
File Pic

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Raja Muzaffar Bhat Monday alleged that many private schools in J&K, particularly in Srinagar city and other towns were violating the Government of India (GoI) guidelines on virtual classes as students were made to go through at least five sessions daily which extends upto three hours.

A statement of J&K RTI Movement issued here quoted Bhat as saying that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had directed the schools not to hold such online classes beyond one and a half hours for younger students.

Trending News

Voting underway in 2nd phase of DDC polls in J&K

DC inspects distribution, strong rooms for phase-II polls at B'la

Follow path shown by Guru Nanak Devji: Raina

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga addressing reporters outside Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar on Friday. GK Photo

Monga deplores worsening power situation

The RTI Movement also demanded that 4G internet network be restored across J&K as students, particularly from lower income groups were suffering and the career of thousands of students was at stake.

Related News