Qaimoh hospital gutted

An OPD block of the Sub District Hospital Qaimoh in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was gutted in a blaze on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kulgam, Dr Fazil Kochak said the fire erupted in the hospital late evening.

“The fire soon engulfed the entire building and damaged it,” he said.

The CMO said most of the equipment was saved by timely intervention of the hospital staff.

An official said fire and emergency services reached the spot and doused the flames.

The cause of the inferno is being ascertained.